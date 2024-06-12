Members of The Society of St Vincent de Paul in the Northern Region gathered to celebrate 180 years of the society in Ireland.

The service that the dedicated members devote to SVP and who were celebrating milestone anniversaries of volunteering were recognised at the annual Members’ Day, between them having clocked up 546 years of volunteering for SVP.

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland. SVP is committed to promoting self-sufficiency and working diligently for social justice. Dedicated SVP volunteers work across all communities to support individuals, regardless of their background, who are battling poverty and social exclusion.

1 . Members' Day celebrated St Vincent de Paul board members for the Northern Region are joined by SVP Ambassador Malachi Cush at Members’ Day in celebration of the Society’s 180 years in Ireland. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

2 . Members' Day celebrated St Vincent de Paul member Caroline McLaughlin is presented with a certificate by Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, recognising her 30 years of volunteering for SVP in the Mid Ulster area. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

3 . Members' Day celebrated Ann Coney is presented with a certificate by Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, recognising her 10 years of volunteering for SVP in the Mid Ulster area. Photo: Jim Corr Photography

4 . Members' Day celebrated St Vincent de Paul member Cecilia O’Hale is presented with a certificate by Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, recognising her 20 years of volunteering for SVP in the Omagh area. Photo: Jim Corr Photography