19 fine photos of Larne residents ‘loving’ their library in 2006 and 2007

Ahead of Love Your Library Day (October 18), the Larne Times archive has served up a reminder of the important role played in the community by Larne Library.

Public meetings, interactive theatre, talks, IT initiatives for seniors, reading club, exhibition launch, craft session, Christmas play, storytelling and Book Week were among the diverse events hosted by the town's library in 2006 and 2007.

Perhaps you were in attendance or know someone who was. Why not have a closer look!

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Ulster’s Connor Phillips will host an outside broadcast from Larne Library from 10.30am on Love Your Library Day as part of Book Week NI.

1 . Library Life Attending a public meeting in the Larne Library about 2007 proposals for Dixon Park. Photo: Peter Rippon

2 . Library Life Library assistant Cathy Dooris on duty at Larne Library in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

3 . Library Life Mr Hullabaloo and Jingles join with the 2007 Larne and Inver P3 and P4 pupils after the Interactive Theatre in Larne Library. Photo: Peter Rippon

4 . Library Life St MacNissi's Primary School pupils pictured with Jingles and Mr Hullabaloo after the Hullabaloo Interactive Theatre at Larne Library in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon