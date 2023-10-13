Register
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Pictured at the first meeting of Teenage Reading Club at Larne Library in 2007 are some of the members along with Jennifer Stafford and Pamela McKee from the library.Pictured at the first meeting of Teenage Reading Club at Larne Library in 2007 are some of the members along with Jennifer Stafford and Pamela McKee from the library.
Pictured at the first meeting of Teenage Reading Club at Larne Library in 2007 are some of the members along with Jennifer Stafford and Pamela McKee from the library.

19 fine photos of Larne residents ‘loving’ their library in 2006 and 2007

Ahead of Love Your Library Day (October 18), the Larne Times archive has served up a reminder of the important role played in the community by Larne Library.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:14 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 18:39 BST

Public meetings, interactive theatre, talks, IT initiatives for seniors, reading club, exhibition launch, craft session, Christmas play, storytelling and Book Week were among the diverse events hosted by the town's library in 2006 and 2007.

Perhaps you were in attendance or know someone who was. Why not have a closer look!

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Ulster’s Connor Phillips will host an outside broadcast from Larne Library from 10.30am on Love Your Library Day as part of Book Week NI.

Attending a public meeting in the Larne Library about 2007 proposals for Dixon Park.

1. Library Life

Attending a public meeting in the Larne Library about 2007 proposals for Dixon Park. Photo: Peter Rippon

Library assistant Cathy Dooris on duty at Larne Library in 2007.

2. Library Life

Library assistant Cathy Dooris on duty at Larne Library in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Mr Hullabaloo and Jingles join with the 2007 Larne and Inver P3 and P4 pupils after the Interactive Theatre in Larne Library.

3. Library Life

Mr Hullabaloo and Jingles join with the 2007 Larne and Inver P3 and P4 pupils after the Interactive Theatre in Larne Library. Photo: Peter Rippon

St MacNissi's Primary School pupils pictured with Jingles and Mr Hullabaloo after the Hullabaloo Interactive Theatre at Larne Library in 2007.

4. Library Life

St MacNissi's Primary School pupils pictured with Jingles and Mr Hullabaloo after the Hullabaloo Interactive Theatre at Larne Library in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LarneUlster