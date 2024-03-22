The school’s Funky Hair Friday, which encouraged pupils to come into school with funky hairstyles, proved a great success.

The fun event gave a fabulous boost to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for childern suffering from cancer.

Among those who joined in the spirit of the occasion was Year 6 pupil, Emilija who had at least 12 inches cut of her long hair which was sent the the Trust.

On Friday morning the running total raised stood at an amazing £3,686.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with the hair-raising fun.

1 . Funky Hair Friday Year 6 pupil at Ballyoran Primary School, Emilija Abtomaviciute pictured before having her hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust on Friday. PT12-235. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Funky Hair Friday Posing proudly with their super cool hairstyles are Ballyoran Primary School Year 4 pupils from left, Rafael, Graciette, Sadie and Emile. PT12-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Funky Hair Friday Ballyoran Primary School Year 4 kids , Eli, Josh and Nicole who raised money for the Little Princess Trust on the school's Funky Hair Friday. PT12-246. Photo: Tony Hendron