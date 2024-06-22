19 fun-filled photos from Derryhale Primary School summer fair in Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 08:57 BST
There was fun for all at Derryhale Primary School’s summer fair.

Fine summer weather made up for any disappointment due to the event being previously postponed due to rain.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of this highlight in the school year.

Having fun at the face painting section of the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair are from left, Pippa Gaston (6), Freya Linton (5) and Katie McCallen. PT25-246.Photo: Tony Hendron

Manning the cake stall at the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair are from left, Alison Wilson and Joanne Donaldson of the PTA and Jacqueline Wright, teacher. PT25-Photo: Tony Hendron

You've been framed....Principal, Mrs Kelly Gardiner posing with pupil Betija Purina at the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair. PT25-245.Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying a game of Jenga at the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair are from left, John Junior Graham (5), Betija Purina, Corey Wilson and Kenisha Power. PT25-244.Photo: Tony Hendron

