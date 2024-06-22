Fine summer weather made up for any disappointment due to the event being previously postponed due to rain.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the atmosphere of this highlight in the school year.
1. Summer fun
Having fun at the face painting section of the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair are from left, Pippa Gaston (6), Freya Linton (5) and Katie McCallen. PT25-246.Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Summer fun
Manning the cake stall at the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair are from left, Alison Wilson and Joanne Donaldson of the PTA and Jacqueline Wright, teacher. PT25-Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Summer fun
You've been framed....Principal, Mrs Kelly Gardiner posing with pupil Betija Purina at the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair. PT25-245.Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Summer fair
Enjoying a game of Jenga at the Derryhale Primary School Summer Fair are from left, John Junior Graham (5), Betija Purina, Corey Wilson and Kenisha Power. PT25-244.Photo: Tony Hendron