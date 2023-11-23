There was much excitement at the Legahory Centre in Craigavon for the switching of the Christmas lights.
The much-anticipated appearance of Santa added to the fun, as photographer Tony Hendron found out.
1. Festive headgear
All decked out in their Santa hats are members of the Tullygally Primary School Choir who sang for the crowd at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon on Wednesday. PT49-207 Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Angelic voices
Members of the Drumgor Primary School Choir who entertained the crowds at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon. PT49-208. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Waiting for Santa
Patiently waiting for Santa to arrive at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon are, Ollie Heaney (2) and mum, Catia. PT49-209. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Festive performance
Members of the Moyraverty Arts And Drama Society (MADS) who performed for the many people who attended the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon on Wednesday. PT49-211. Photo: Tony Hendron