19 fun-filled pictures at Craigavon Christmas lights switch-on

There was much excitement at the Legahory Centre in Craigavon for the switching of the Christmas lights.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:47 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 09:48 GMT

The much-anticipated appearance of Santa added to the fun, as photographer Tony Hendron found out.

All decked out in their Santa hats are members of the Tullygally Primary School Choir who sang for the crowd at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon on Wednesday. PT49-207

1. Festive headgear

All decked out in their Santa hats are members of the Tullygally Primary School Choir who sang for the crowd at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon on Wednesday. PT49-207 Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the Drumgor Primary School Choir who entertained the crowds at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon. PT49-208.

2. Angelic voices

Members of the Drumgor Primary School Choir who entertained the crowds at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon. PT49-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Patiently waiting for Santa to arrive at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon are, Ollie Heaney (2) and mum, Catia. PT49-209.

3. Waiting for Santa

Patiently waiting for Santa to arrive at the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon are, Ollie Heaney (2) and mum, Catia. PT49-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of the Moyraverty Arts And Drama Society (MADS) who performed for the many people who attended the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon on Wednesday. PT49-211.

4. Festive performance

Members of the Moyraverty Arts And Drama Society (MADS) who performed for the many people who attended the Christmas lights switch on at the Legahory Centre, Craigavon on Wednesday. PT49-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

