Register
BREAKING
Grace Harrison, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, received the Danske Bank Bursary presented by Matthew Johnston at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event.Grace Harrison, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, received the Danske Bank Bursary presented by Matthew Johnston at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event.
Grace Harrison, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, received the Danske Bank Bursary presented by Matthew Johnston at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event.

19 great photos of Equine students receiving bursaries at CAFRE, Enniskillen

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has hosted its 2024 Bursary and Scholarship presentation event for equine students at Enniskillen Campus
By Terry Ferry
Published 6th Feb 2024, 19:21 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 19:34 GMT

Over the years CAFRE's students have benefited greatly from the close partnerships built with industry professionals across Ireland and beyond. The Industry Supporters programme at Enniskillen Campus awarded £29,500 to Equine students pursuing Certificate of Higher Education, Foundation Degree, and Bachelor's Honours Degree courses.

A total of 19 companies presented awards to students. Here’s a selection of photos from the special occasion

Ryann McPhillips, Omagh, Co Tyrone, was presented with the Tyrone Farming Society Bursary by Anne McDermott at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event.

1. Proud Moment

Ryann McPhillips, Omagh, Co Tyrone, was presented with the Tyrone Farming Society Bursary by Anne McDermott at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Photo: CAFRE

Eimear O’Neill, Strabane, Co Tyrone, received the Show Jumping Ireland Bursary presented by Darren Tracey. Darren is a CAFRE graduate, and the college said it was pleased to welcome him back.

2. Proud Moment

Eimear O’Neill, Strabane, Co Tyrone, received the Show Jumping Ireland Bursary presented by Darren Tracey. Darren is a CAFRE graduate, and the college said it was pleased to welcome him back. Photo: CAFRE

Ursula Gettens, Ballymena, Co Antrim, was presented with the Juddmonte Bursary by Gayle Moane (CAFRE lecturer) on behalf of Juddmonte at the Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event.

3. Proud Moment

Ursula Gettens, Ballymena, Co Antrim, was presented with the Juddmonte Bursary by Gayle Moane (CAFRE lecturer) on behalf of Juddmonte at the Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Photo: CAFRE

Joey Lindy, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was awarded with the Tinnakill House Bursary by Jane Elliott (head of Equine, CAFRE) on behalf of Tinnakill House at the Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event.

4. Proud Moment

Joey Lindy, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was awarded with the Tinnakill House Bursary by Jane Elliott (head of Equine, CAFRE) on behalf of Tinnakill House at the Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Photo: CAFRE

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Ireland