19 great photos of Equine students receiving bursaries at CAFRE, Enniskillen

Over the years CAFRE's students have benefited greatly from the close partnerships built with industry professionals across Ireland and beyond. The Industry Supporters programme at Enniskillen Campus awarded £29,500 to Equine students pursuing Certificate of Higher Education, Foundation Degree, and Bachelor's Honours Degree courses.
A total of 19 companies presented awards to students. Here’s a selection of photos from the special occasion
1. Proud Moment
Ryann McPhillips, Omagh, Co Tyrone, was presented with the Tyrone Farming Society Bursary by Anne McDermott at the CAFRE Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Photo: CAFRE
2. Proud Moment
Eimear O’Neill, Strabane, Co Tyrone, received the Show Jumping Ireland Bursary presented by Darren Tracey. Darren is a CAFRE graduate, and the college said it was pleased to welcome him back. Photo: CAFRE
3. Proud Moment
Ursula Gettens, Ballymena, Co Antrim, was presented with the Juddmonte Bursary by Gayle Moane (CAFRE lecturer) on behalf of Juddmonte at the Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Photo: CAFRE
4. Proud Moment
Joey Lindy, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was awarded with the Tinnakill House Bursary by Jane Elliott (head of Equine, CAFRE) on behalf of Tinnakill House at the Enniskillen Campus Industry Supporters event. Photo: CAFRE