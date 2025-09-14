19 happy photos from Tartaraghan vintage rally, auction and craft fair near Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Sep 2025, 08:23 BST
There was great support for the vintage rally, auction and craft fair at Tartaraghan Church of Ireland on Saturday.

Proceeds from the event are going to the church building fund.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to capture some of the atmosphere.

James Coughlin and son, Fynn (3) having fun at the Tartaraghan Vintage Rally on Saturday morning. PT38-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Lynne Trouton, left, and Kelly Montgomery pictured at the Tropical Skincare By Lynne stand. PT38-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Joanne Williamson, left, and daughter Amy, of Make It Personal With Jo pictured at the Tartaraghan vintage rally, auction and craft fair. PT36-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Casey Wright, left, and Sharon Prentice of Beads and Beyond pictured at the craft fair which was part of the Tartaraghan Vintage Rally on Saturday. PT38-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

