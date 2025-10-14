The special morning was filled with pride and excitement as pupils, staff, and special guests gathered for a commemorative plaque unveiling, a short presentation, and refreshments lovingly prepared by the pupils themselves.

The event was enjoyed as a reflection of the school’s nurturing ethos and commitment to pupil wellbeing.

The School of Nurture accreditation recognises Ceara’s dedication to creating a supportive, inclusive environment where every child is empowered to thrive. This ethos is embodied in the new facilities, which aim to foster independence, confidence, and real-world skills.

The independent living flat provides pupils with a safe and practical space to learn essential life skills – from cooking and cleaning to budgeting and self-care – preparing them for life beyond school. The Secret Garden Café offers a vibrant setting where pupils gain experience in hospitality, customer service, and teamwork.

Vice principal Ronan Loughran explained: “These new spaces are more than just rooms – they are opportunities. They allow our young people to grow in confidence, develop practical skills, and experience success in meaningful ways. We are incredibly proud of what this means for our school community."

Adding to the fun atmosphere on the day, an ice cream van arrived on site as a special treat for pupils and staff. The sweet surprise was a hit with everyone, bringing smiles and laughter and making the day even more memorable.

"Ceara School continues to place the pupils at the centre of a nurturing educational environment, and this celebration was a testament to the dedication of its staff, the enthusiasm of its pupils, and the strength of its community,” added Mr Loughran.

