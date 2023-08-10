Register
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
Young Drumaderg Flute Band members, Jack Robertson (3) and Tommy Morrow (9) pictured with four-month-old Darcy Robertson at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening. PT32-228.Young Drumaderg Flute Band members, Jack Robertson (3) and Tommy Morrow (9) pictured with four-month-old Darcy Robertson at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening. PT32-228.
Young Drumaderg Flute Band members, Jack Robertson (3) and Tommy Morrow (9) pictured with four-month-old Darcy Robertson at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening. PT32-228.

19 marvellous pictures as Mavemacullen Accordion Band hosts memorable 70th anniversary parade in Markethill

Mavemacullen Accordion Band’s 70th anniversary parade finished off in style in Markethill on Wednesday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:35 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:42 BST

A mass band involving more than 100 accordions, 12 drummers, five bass, nine drum majors and eight percussion stepped out through the village, making a memorable conclusion to the event.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of this special night in the band’s history.

Enjoying the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday are members of the Gillespie family including from left, Sophie (6), Ella (4), dad Darren, mum Suzanne and Hannah (1). PT32-230.

1. Family night out

Enjoying the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday are members of the Gillespie family including from left, Sophie (6), Ella (4), dad Darren, mum Suzanne and Hannah (1). PT32-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brothers Lewis, David and Lucas Currie who are members of Poyntzpass Silver Band pictured before the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday. PT32-229.

2. Musical family

Brothers Lewis, David and Lucas Currie who are members of Poyntzpass Silver Band pictured before the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday. PT32-229. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening are from left, Joanne Graham, Matthew Moffett, David Crooks and Maisie McIlwaine. PT32-231.

3. Enjoying the parade

Enjoying the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening are from left, Joanne Graham, Matthew Moffett, David Crooks and Maisie McIlwaine. PT32-231. Photo: Tony Hendron

Katie McWilliams, left, and Naomi Chapman pictured at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade. PT32-232.

4. Colourful friends

Katie McWilliams, left, and Naomi Chapman pictured at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade. PT32-232. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Markethill