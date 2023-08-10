19 marvellous pictures as Mavemacullen Accordion Band hosts memorable 70th anniversary parade in Markethill

Mavemacullen Accordion Band’s 70th anniversary parade finished off in style in Markethill on Wednesday evening.
A mass band involving more than 100 accordions, 12 drummers, five bass, nine drum majors and eight percussion stepped out through the village, making a memorable conclusion to the event.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture the atmosphere of this special night in the band’s history.
1. Family night out
Enjoying the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday are members of the Gillespie family including from left, Sophie (6), Ella (4), dad Darren, mum Suzanne and Hannah (1). PT32-230. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Musical family
Brothers Lewis, David and Lucas Currie who are members of Poyntzpass Silver Band pictured before the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday. PT32-229. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Enjoying the parade
Enjoying the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade in Markethill on Wednesday evening are from left, Joanne Graham, Matthew Moffett, David Crooks and Maisie McIlwaine. PT32-231. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Colourful friends
Katie McWilliams, left, and Naomi Chapman pictured at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band 70th anniversary parade. PT32-232. Photo: Tony Hendron