Bernie and Charlie McKeever of McKeever's Bar posing with the EPL Trophy when it visited their pub last Wednesday. INPT18-216.

19 photos as Portadown footie fans pose beside EPL trophy

Football fans enjoyed a treat when the English Premier League trophy made an appearance at McKeever’s Pub in Portadown.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 6th May 2022, 2:25 pm

With most dressed in the shirts of their favourite clubs, the fans set aside their rivalry to enjoy the unique experience of posing beside the impressive trophy.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture the memorable moments.

Some images have been cropped for web purposes.

Proudly posing with the English Premier League trophy when it was on display at Charlie McKeever's Bar last week are Liverpool supporters, Paul, left, and Joshua Gilmore from Waringstown. INPT18-200.

Conor Kelly and Autumn McKeever pictured with the EPL Trophy. INPT18-201.

Ciara Magee and little Mollie Magee (7 months) posing with the EPL Trophy. INPT18-202.

Michael Grimley and grandson Mark (5) posing happily with the EPL Trophy. INPT18-203.

Portadown
