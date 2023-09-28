Register
Looking happy at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are Ivy Smyth (3) and mum, Leanne. PT39-207.Looking happy at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are Ivy Smyth (3) and mum, Leanne. PT39-207.
19 photos from charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club in Tandragee

A very successful family fun day in support of charity has been held at Laurelvale Cricket Club, Tandragee.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2023, 20:40 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 20:48 BST

The event was in aid of The Listening Rooms, Dromore, which offer a private and comforting space for families who have suffered baby loss.

The fun day programme included inflatables, face painting, food, refreshments, music, ‘silent auction’ and raffle prizes.

Here’s a selection of images from photographer Tony Hendron’s visit.

Posing with cartoon characters at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are, from left, Bentley Muldrew (6), Julia Topley (10) and Robert Topley (7). PT39-216.

Posing with cartoon characters at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are, from left, Bentley Muldrew (6), Julia Topley (10) and Robert Topley (7). PT39-216.

Taking time out from the fun at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are Maddie-Ann Morris (4) and Amelia-Beth Watson (9). PT39-217.

Taking time out from the fun at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are Maddie-Ann Morris (4) and Amelia-Beth Watson (9). PT39-217.

Pictured are Shivaun McKinley, left, and Oonagh King, right, bereavement support midwives at The Listening Rooms and event organisers, Linzi Beattie and Kirsty Mendes-Teixeira. PT39-218.

Pictured are Shivaun McKinley, left, and Oonagh King, right, bereavement support midwives at The Listening Rooms and event organisers, Linzi Beattie and Kirsty Mendes-Teixeira. PT39-218.

Keeping everyone fed at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are, from left, James McGearity, Joao Teixeira and John McAlinden. PT39-209.

Keeping everyone fed at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are, from left, James McGearity, Joao Teixeira and John McAlinden. PT39-209.

