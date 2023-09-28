19 photos from charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club in Tandragee

A very successful family fun day in support of charity has been held at Laurelvale Cricket Club, Tandragee.
The event was in aid of The Listening Rooms, Dromore, which offer a private and comforting space for families who have suffered baby loss.
The fun day programme included inflatables, face painting, food, refreshments, music, ‘silent auction’ and raffle prizes.
Here’s a selection of images from photographer Tony Hendron’s visit.
Posing with cartoon characters at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are, from left, Bentley Muldrew (6), Julia Topley (10) and Robert Topley (7). PT39-216. Photo: Tony Hendron
Taking time out from the fun at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are Maddie-Ann Morris (4) and Amelia-Beth Watson (9). PT39-217. Photo: Tony Hendron
Pictured are Shivaun McKinley, left, and Oonagh King, right, bereavement support midwives at The Listening Rooms and event organisers, Linzi Beattie and Kirsty Mendes-Teixeira. PT39-218. Photo: Tony Hendron
Keeping everyone fed at the charity fun day at Laurelvale Cricket Club are, from left, James McGearity, Joao Teixeira and John McAlinden. PT39-209. Photo: Tony Hendron