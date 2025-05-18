The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy, hosted a sponsors’ reception and launch in Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre with William Irvine, Ulster Farmers Union, the guest speaker.

Main sponsors supporting this year include the council, Translink, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Dungannon Veterinary Centre and Thompson’s Tea.

Prize schedules for the show, which will be supporting the Air Ambulance NI, can be obtained at lurganshow.co.uk with entries closing on Saturday, May 24.

Lurgan Show includes the following: Pet Show; Home Industries & Schools; Poultry; Rabbits & Cavies; Vintage Show; Trade Stands; Young Handlers; Sheep Classes and Championships; Goat Sections; Pygmy Goat Section; Equestrian Section; Donkeys/Driving Classes; Build a Scarecrow Competition.

The organisers stated: “The Lurgan Show Society are indebted to all sponsors for their continued support of the livestock, home industries, equestrian and trade sections of the show and we especially wish to thank the new sponsors.”

1 . Annual Show Attending the show launch. Schedules can be obtained at lurganshow.co.uk - entries strictly close on Saturday, May 24. Photo: Submitted

2 . Annual Show The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Cllr Sarah Duffy, hosted a sponsors reception and show launch. Photo: Submitted

3 . Annual Show Attending the launch of Lurgan Show, which will be held on Saturday, June 7. Photo: Submitted