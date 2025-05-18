19 photos from the launch of the Lurgan Show 2025

Lurgan & District Horse & Cattle Show Society Ltd will be hosting their annual show on Saturday, June 7.

The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy, hosted a sponsors’ reception and launch in Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre with William Irvine, Ulster Farmers Union, the guest speaker.

Main sponsors supporting this year include the council, Translink, Danske Bank, Fane Valley, Dungannon Veterinary Centre and Thompson’s Tea.

Prize schedules for the show, which will be supporting the Air Ambulance NI, can be obtained at lurganshow.co.uk with entries closing on Saturday, May 24.

Lurgan Show includes the following: Pet Show; Home Industries & Schools; Poultry; Rabbits & Cavies; Vintage Show; Trade Stands; Young Handlers; Sheep Classes and Championships; Goat Sections; Pygmy Goat Section; Equestrian Section; Donkeys/Driving Classes; Build a Scarecrow Competition.

The organisers stated: “The Lurgan Show Society are indebted to all sponsors for their continued support of the livestock, home industries, equestrian and trade sections of the show and we especially wish to thank the new sponsors.”

The County Championship event is one of the first shows in Northern Ireland’s summer agricultural show calendar.

