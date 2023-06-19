Register
19 photos of Armoy tractor run in memory of John Cusick

There was a great turn out for the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 15:18 BST

All proceeds from the event will go to the Castle Tower School.

Have a look at some highlights of the day...

Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Robert and Ann McCormick with David Hoey pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Robert and Ann McCormick with David Hoey pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Sandra Stirling, Tracey Wilson and Bill Kennedy pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Sandra Stirling, Tracey Wilson and Bill Kennedy pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School CREDIT MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

