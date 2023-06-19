There was a great turn out for the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday.
All proceeds from the event will go to the Castle Tower School.
Have a look at some highlights of the day...
Pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
Robert and Ann McCormick with David Hoey pictured at the John Cusick Memorial tractor run in Armoy on Saturday with all proceeds going the the Castle Tower School. Credit MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA
