Portadown Ladies Hockey U-14s, already NI and All Ireland Champions, are heading to Amsterdam for the European Hockey League Tournament.

Portadown Ladies U14s won the NI Cup last season and won the All Ireland Tournament in December which qualified them for the ABN AMRO U14 European Hockey League Championship Tournament in Amsterdam in April this year.

“This is very exciting times for PLHC. It’s 29 years since Portadown have played hockey in Europe,” said Suzanne Evans, Head Coach.

"Local firms are partnering with the club as their ‘Good Will Sponsors’ which will undoubtedly help the girls with this amazing opportunity.”

European Hockey League Tournament (EHL) squad list for Portadown Ladies Hockey Club Under 14s as follows: Makyla Stevenson GK; Bronte Jones GK; Sophie Tate; Anna Owen; Beth Robinson; Leah Roney; Leah Galbraith, Captain; Beth Evans; Maisy Hannath; Evie Thompson; Lucy Megaw; Evie Gervan; Sophia Simmons; Grace Adamson; Leah Porter; Annabelle Davoust McCann. Manager is Barry Galbraith. Assistant coaches:Tori Hannath and Phillip Porter. Physio, Gareth Robinson.

