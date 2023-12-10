Register
Posing happily with Santa at the Christmas lights switch on at the Mayfair Business Centre, Garvaghy Road, are Annie Cooney (5) and Ada Hawes (6). PT50-259.

19 photos of the Christmas lights switch on at Mayfair Business Centre in Portadown

There was a great turnout for the Mayfair Business Centre Christmas lights switch on at Portadown’s Garvaghy Road with lots of very happy children and families.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 10th Dec 2023, 17:05 GMT

Santa was the guest of honour at the festive occasion with musicians and singers entertaining the crowd at the business park. There were balloons and face-painting and lots of fun as the community gathered to celebrate the switching on of the Christmas lights. The thriving business park is at the heart of the community and organises this free event annually.

1. Smiles for Santa

All smiles with Santa at the Christmas lights switch on at the Mayfair Business Centre, Garvaghy Road, are Claire Murphy and Evi Hughes (6). PT50-260. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

2. Enjoying the festivities

Enjoying the festivities at the Christmas lights switch on at the Mayfair Business Centre, Garvaghy Road, are Ryan McGeown and Amy Sharpe and daughter Isla-Rose McGeown. PT50-253. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

3. Happy faces

Big smiles at the Christmas lights switch on at the Mayfair Business Centre, Garvaghy Road, from, Grace Hughes (9), Teri O'Connor (9), Cara Gallagher (8) and Róise Farrell (9). PT50-257. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

4. In the festive spirit

Happy Faces...Getting into the festive spirit at the Christmas lights switch on at the Mayfair Business Centre, Garvaghy Road, are fro left, Cara Weir, Claire Murphy and Amy Weir. PT50-255. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

