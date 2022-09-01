Register
Wonderful style and native costumes at a Portadown estate's multi-cultural street party with food, music and fun from across the globe.

19 photos of the multi-cultural 'Meet the Neighbours' day in Portadown

A Portadown estate hosted a multi-cultural ‘meet the neighbours’ street party with food, music and fun from across the globe.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 4:33 pm

Mabel Armstrong, who hails originally from Cameroon, organised the event with neighbours from across the world, including Sri Lanka, St Kitts, Cape Verde, Bangaldesh, Portugal, India, Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Uganda, Belarus, Latvia, Slovakia, Luxembourg and the USA as well as all parts of the UK and Ireland.

Residents showed up and some in beautiful traditional attires.

Mabel said: “If we start building bridges in communities now and getting our children in on it, we are guaranteed to build diverse and integrated communities while upholding the values of the land they live in. The weather came through for us as well and this made it even more enjoyable.”

Children enjoyed the fun at a Portadown estate's multi-cultural street party with food, music and fun from across the globe.

Fun times at a Portadown estate's multi-cultural street party with food, music and fun from across the globe.

A Portadown estate complex hosted a multi-cultural street party with food, music and fun from across the globe.

Bouncy castle at the multi-cultural street party in a Portadown estate with food, music and fun from across the globe.

