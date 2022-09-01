19 photos of the multi-cultural 'Meet the Neighbours' day in Portadown
A Portadown estate hosted a multi-cultural ‘meet the neighbours’ street party with food, music and fun from across the globe.
Mabel Armstrong, who hails originally from Cameroon, organised the event with neighbours from across the world, including Sri Lanka, St Kitts, Cape Verde, Bangaldesh, Portugal, India, Ukraine, Lithuania, Poland, Uganda, Belarus, Latvia, Slovakia, Luxembourg and the USA as well as all parts of the UK and Ireland.
Residents showed up and some in beautiful traditional attires.
Mabel said: “If we start building bridges in communities now and getting our children in on it, we are guaranteed to build diverse and integrated communities while upholding the values of the land they live in. The weather came through for us as well and this made it even more enjoyable.”