Mabel Armstrong, who hails originally from Cameroon, organised the event with neighbours from across the world, including Sri Lanka, St Kitts, Cape Verde, Bangaldesh, Portugal , India, Ukraine , Lithuania , Poland, Uganda, Belarus, Latvia, Slovakia, Luxembourg and the USA as well as all parts of the UK and Ireland.

Mabel said: “If we start building bridges in communities now and getting our children in on it, we are guaranteed to build diverse and integrated communities while upholding the values of the land they live in. The weather came through for us as well and this made it even more enjoyable.”