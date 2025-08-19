19 pictures as Ancient Order of Hibernian parade takes place in Newcastle for first time

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
For the first time in history, the National Board of the Ancient Order of Hibernians held its annual celebration parade for the Feast of Our Lady of the Assumption in the seaside town of Newcastle, Co Down, on Sunday.

Spectators from all over Ireland, as well as further afield, enjoyed traditional music from the many bands taking part in the parade along the promenade from

Donard Park to St Patrick's Park.

It was the only Feast of Our Lady of the Assumption parade to be hosted by the AOH in Ireland this year.

Taking part in the parade through Newcastle.

Taking part in the parade through Newcastle. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Newcastle proved a scenic setting for Sunday's parade.

Newcastle proved a scenic setting for Sunday's parade. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Stepping out along the route.

Stepping out along the route. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Taking part in Sunday's parade.

Taking part in Sunday's parade. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

