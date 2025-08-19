19 pictures as Ancient Order of Hibernian parade takes place in Newcastle for first time

Spectators from all over Ireland, as well as further afield, enjoyed traditional music from the many bands taking part in the parade along the promenade from
Donard Park to St Patrick's Park.
It was the only Feast of Our Lady of the Assumption parade to be hosted by the AOH in Ireland this year.
1. AOH parade
Taking part in the parade through Newcastle. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
2. AOH parade
Newcastle proved a scenic setting for Sunday's parade. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
3. AOH parade
Stepping out along the route. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
4. AOH parade
Taking part in Sunday's parade. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye