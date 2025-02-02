19 pictures as Tandragee 100 Supporters Club hosts bike show to mark return of popular road race

Organised by the Tandragee 100 Supporters Club, the event was held on Friday night and all day Saturday at Mullavilly Parish Hall just outside Tandragee.

Visitors were able to view a selection of classic and modern racing bikes and browse a variety of trade stalls.

Road racer Gareth Keys, commentator and the host of Commentary Corner podcast, was at the show on Saturday interviewing road and short circuit riders amongst some great racing personalities.

In October 2024, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd announced his Department planned to proceed with resurfacing work on a stretch of the A51 which would assist with plans for the Tandragee 100 in 2025.

At the time he said: “Over many years my Department has been working with race organisers to facilitate the safe conditions for the Tandragee 100 to take place. This has involved carrying out road surface and drainage repairs in advance of the event and that essential work will continue with the resurfacing of a small stretch of the road in preparation for next year's event.

“Our rural road network is at the heart of local communities and contributes to their connectivity and economy. The Tandragee 100 Road Race is part of a busy NI motorsport calendar and attracts many thousands of motorsport enthusiasts. It also generates opportunities for local businesses and tourism. I am committed to supporting and investing in our rural road network to enable local communities deliver local benefits.”

The news was warmly welcomed by race organisers, who acknowledged this was “the beginning of the hard work for us” as they began to progress preparations for the event.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who enjoyed the supporters’ club bike show.

1 . Tandragee 100 bike show All smiles at the bike show from Conor Anderson and daughters Zahra (4) and Grace (5). PT05-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON

