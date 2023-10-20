Register
Pictured at the charity basketball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon are Little Forget Me Nots charity workers, Louise Taylor, left, charity founder, and Catherine Muldoon, right, community connections officer, with Lindsey and Paul McKenna who organised the event in memory of their baby daughter Darcy. LM42-200.Pictured at the charity basketball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon are Little Forget Me Nots charity workers, Louise Taylor, left, charity founder, and Catherine Muldoon, right, community connections officer, with Lindsey and Paul McKenna who organised the event in memory of their baby daughter Darcy. LM42-200.
19 pictures from Little Forget Me Nots Trust fundraising basketball tournament in Craigavon

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon was the setting for a fun but impactful event in support of the Little Forget Me Nots Trust, a Lurgan-based charity dedicated to supporting families who have tragically experienced the loss of a child under 12 years of age across Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Oct 2023, 12:53 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 12:54 BST

Bereaved father Paul McKenna from Derrymacash organised a fundraising basketball tournament in memory of his beloved baby daughter Darcy who passed away on August 17, 2022.

Local businesses generously donated prizes for raffles throughout the day as the teams battled it out for the Darcy McKenna Shield and Darcy McKenna Cup.

In a heartwarming gesture, various businesses located in the South Lake health and wellbeing suite offered mini treatments to people affected by child loss.

The day's activities concluded with a poignant candlelit vigil outside the leisure centre as part of the global Wave of Light initiative, which commemorates little ones who were taken too soon.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to snap some of those who supported this worthy event.

The Lurgan Lakers 1 who took part in the charity basketball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre in memory of little Darcy McKenna and to raise funds for the Little Forget Me Nots Trust. LM42-213.

1. The Lurgan Lakers 1

The Lurgan Lakers 1 who took part in the charity basketball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre in memory of little Darcy McKenna and to raise funds for the Little Forget Me Nots Trust. LM42-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Little Forget Me Nots team who took part in the charity Baskbtball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre. Also included are, Catherine Muldoon, front left, community connections officer, and Louise Taylor, front right, charity founder. LM42-214.

2. The Little Forget Me Nots

The Little Forget Me Nots team who took part in the charity Baskbtball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre. Also included are, Catherine Muldoon, front left, community connections officer, and Louise Taylor, front right, charity founder. LM42-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

Action from the charity basketball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre. LM42-202.

3. On the ball

Action from the charity basketball tournament at South Lake Leisure Centre. LM42-202. Photo: Tony Hendron

The Eden South Lakers who took part in the charity basketball tournament. LM42-215.

4. The Eden South Lakers

The Eden South Lakers who took part in the charity basketball tournament. LM42-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

