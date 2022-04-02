19 pictures of historic day as Royal Black Institution opens new headquarters

More than 2,000 Sir Knights and a number of bands paraded through the village of Loughgall in Co Armagh today (Saturday, April 2) before the Main Street building was declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.

An exhibition focusing on the lives of past leaders formed part of the event, including the unveiling of a bust of Sir Norman Stronge, a former Sovereign Grand Master and Somme hero, who was murdered by the IRA in 1981.