19 pictures of historic day as Royal Black Institution opens new headquarters

More than 2,000 Sir Knights and a number of bands paraded through the village of Loughgall in Co Armagh today (Saturday, April 2) before the Main Street building was declared open by Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson.
An exhibition focusing on the lives of past leaders formed part of the event, including the unveiling of a bust of Sir Norman Stronge, a former Sovereign Grand Master and Somme hero, who was murdered by the IRA in 1981.
The unveiling of a bust of Sir Norman Stronge took place by Bro James Kingan and Sir Knight Andy Gray, and it was dedicated by Grand Chaplain Sir Knight Nigel Reid. Picture:: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The Royal Black Institution official opened its new state-of-the-art headquarters - marking a milestone in its 225-year history. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The Royal Black Institution's new state-of-the-art headquarters in Loughgall. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Gathered at the Royal Black Institution's new headquarters for the official opening. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.