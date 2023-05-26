19 sensational photos from Ballyclare May Fair Soap Box Derby

The large crowd gathered at the Ballyeaston Road was delighted to see seven teams battle it out for the coveted yellow hat. In the end, the honour was claimed by ‘The Undertakers’ with a combined time of just 59 seconds. Alan, David, Trevor and Dennis's casket-shaped cart cascaded over the finish line one second quicker than runners up ‘Rug Bugz’. Just a second behind them were the third placed ‘Wheeler Peelers’ making this a hard-fought victory.