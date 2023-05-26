Register
Ian and Darren McCluney, the 'May Fair Flyers' taking part in the soap box challenge at Ballyclare May Fair.
Ian and Darren McCluney, the 'May Fair Flyers' taking part in the soap box challenge at Ballyclare May Fair.

19 sensational photos from Ballyclare May Fair Soap Box Derby

Spectators were treated to a sensational evening of entertainment at the Ballyclare May Fair Soap Box Derby on Thursday.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th May 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 19:04 BST

The large crowd gathered at the Ballyeaston Road was delighted to see seven teams battle it out for the coveted yellow hat. In the end, the honour was claimed by ‘The Undertakers’ with a combined time of just 59 seconds. Alan, David, Trevor and Dennis's casket-shaped cart cascaded over the finish line one second quicker than runners up ‘Rug Bugz’. Just a second behind them were the third placed ‘Wheeler Peelers’ making this a hard-fought victory.

Cool FM's Deputy Dave provided commentary and here’s a sample of the action...

Martin, Stephen, Simon and Chris from Clare Vets hit a few obstacles

1. Top Gear

Martin, Stephen, Simon and Chris from Clare Vets hit a few obstacles Photo: Contributed

Councillor Vera McWilliams awarded the 'Wheeler Peelers' their medal for third place.

2. Top Gear

Councillor Vera McWilliams awarded the 'Wheeler Peelers' their medal for third place. Photo: Contributed

Ian and Darren McCluney, the 'May Fair Flyers' were awarded Most Entertaining.

3. Top Gear

Ian and Darren McCluney, the 'May Fair Flyers' were awarded Most Entertaining. Photo: Contributed

This sport wagon was camouflaged by soap suds.

4. Top Gear

This sport wagon was camouflaged by soap suds. Photo: Contributed

