19 stylish pictures from Ladies Day at Down Royal's Summer Festival of Racing

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2024, 17:57 BST
Dressing up for the occasion is part of the fun of a day at the races and no more so than on Ladies Day at the BoyleSports Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal.

Karen Walsh stepped up to the style stakes to be chosen as winner of this year’s Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed Lady competition.

The competition was judged by Áine Larkin, clinical director at Younique Aesthetics; Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner, Hannah Johns.

Of the 10 finalists, all of whom vied for the coveted Best Dressed Lady prize, it was Karen who caught the interest of the judges with her attention to detail and keen eye for fashion. Her show-stopping outfit included a Coast jumpsuit and headpiece paired with Dior shoes, a matching bag and Chanel jewellery.

Karen, who took home a £3,000 Younique Aesthetics voucher as her prize, said: “There have been so many stunning outfits on display this year and to be selected as the overall winner is a real surprise, but I’m thrilled.”

Karen Walsh was crowned Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed on Ladies Day at Down Royal.

1. Summer Festival of Racing

Karen Walsh was crowned Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed on Ladies Day at Down Royal.Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Karen Walsh (right), who was awarded the Best Dressed on Ladies Day title, with Miss Northern Ireland, Hannah Johns.

2. Summer Festival of Racing

Karen Walsh (right), who was awarded the Best Dressed on Ladies Day title, with Miss Northern Ireland, Hannah Johns.Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Sarah McCulla, pictured at Down Royal racecourse.

3. Summer Festival of Racing

Sarah McCulla, pictured at Down Royal racecourse.Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Grainne McCoy pictured at Down Royal racecourse on day two of the Summer Festival of Racing .

4. Summer Festival of Racing

Grainne McCoy pictured at Down Royal racecourse on day two of the Summer Festival of Racing .Photo: Phil Magowan / Press Eye

