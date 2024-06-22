19 stylish pictures from Ladies Day at Down Royal's Summer Festival of Racing

Karen Walsh stepped up to the style stakes to be chosen as winner of this year’s Younique Aesthetics Best Dressed Lady competition.

The competition was judged by Áine Larkin, clinical director at Younique Aesthetics; Cool FM Presenter and fashion enthusiast Rebecca McKinney and 2024 Miss Northern Ireland winner, Hannah Johns.

Of the 10 finalists, all of whom vied for the coveted Best Dressed Lady prize, it was Karen who caught the interest of the judges with her attention to detail and keen eye for fashion. Her show-stopping outfit included a Coast jumpsuit and headpiece paired with Dior shoes, a matching bag and Chanel jewellery.

Karen, who took home a £3,000 Younique Aesthetics voucher as her prize, said: “There have been so many stunning outfits on display this year and to be selected as the overall winner is a real surprise, but I’m thrilled.”

