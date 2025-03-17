19 stylish St Patrick's Day photos as race-goers turn heads at Down Royal

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2025, 15:50 BST
Crowds turned out at Down Royal racecourse for the traditional St Patrick’s Day races.

Check out the style as racegoers from all over Northern Ireland enjoyed the atmosphere of the day with family and friends.

Ray Tosh, Gillian Brown Kerr, Harriet Bell and Rebecca Henry pictured at Down Royal.

Luke Barton pictured at Down Royal.

Racegoers pictured at the Bluegrass St Patricks Day Raceday at Down Royal Racecourse.

Looking stylish at the Bluegrass St Patrick's Day Raceday at Down Royal Racecourse.

