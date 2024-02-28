Register
19 super photos from charity fashion show at the Knockagh Lodge 2012

Fashion with a dash of fun was served up in style at a charity event in the Knockagh Lodge back in 2012.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Feb 2024, 19:24 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 19:33 GMT

Featuring fashions supplied by the Abbeycentre and Ballyclare, the event at the Greenisland venue was in support of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Taking place just before Halloween, the bridal theme morphed into a ‘Monster Mash’ finale as these 19 photos illustrate.

Joanne Trimble with Christian and Laura Glass from Simply Devine with her special Hospice cupcakes at the 2012 fashion show in the Knockagh Lodge.

1. Stylish Fundraiser

Joanne Trimble with Christian and Laura Glass from Simply Devine with her special Hospice cupcakes at the 2012 fashion show in the Knockagh Lodge. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Kenny Ferguson and Rachel McKnight at the 2012 fashion show in aid of the Hospice.

2. Stylish Fundraiser

Kenny Ferguson and Rachel McKnight at the 2012 fashion show in aid of the Hospice. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Lady Portia played host for the 2012 event.

3. Stylish Fundraiser

Lady Portia played host for the 2012 event. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Christian Glass and Heather McArtney at the 2012 fashion show.

4. Stylish Fundraiser

Christian Glass and Heather McArtney at the 2012 fashion show. Photo: Ronnie Moore

