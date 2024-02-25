Register
19 toe-tapping pictures from big country night in the Ashburn Hotel, Lurgan in aid of Air Ambulance NI

The grand charity night in the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan was the place to be for country music fans on Friday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT

A variety of country stars including Country Harmony, Gene Fitzpatrick, Katie McParland, Hugo Duncan, Kevin Kearney, Box Car Brian and Leon took to the stage for the fundraising event in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to capture some of the toe-tapping atmosphere.

Pictured at the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance charity night in the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Liz Cairns, Mervyn Liggett and Michelle Wall. LM09-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the music at the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance fundraising concert in the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Carmel Murphy, Noreen Derennan and Harry Drennan. LM09-203. Photo: Tony Hendron

Having a great night out at the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance fundraising concert in the Ashburn Hotel are from left, Eugene and Elizabeth Barrett and Eileen Murphy. LM09-204. Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the atmosphere at the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance fundraising concert on Friday night are from left, Anne Douglas, Irene Connolly, Johnny Hanna and Joanne Hanna. LM09-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

