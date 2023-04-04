Register
The Anchor Boys Section with their leaders, Mrs M. Kirkland, Rev. J. Smith, Mrs H. Farley and Miss C. Farley.

1st Caledon Boys’ Brigade Company put on very entertaining annual display

Parents and friends gathered together for the annual Display of 1st Caledon Company of the Boys’ Brigade on Saturday.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:31 BST

The opening hymn, Scripture reading and prayer, followed the ‘Fall In’ of the Company. The Chairman, Rev Bill Atkins, then welcomed everyone present.

He gave a special welcome to the Inspecting Officer, Mr Peter McConnell, Captain of 1 st Aughnacloy & Ballymagrane BB Company, and his wife Gillian, along with Mr Walter Mullan, Honorary Vice-President of the Mid-Ulster Battalion.

After the Anchor Boys demonstrated their newly learned skills in sign language, performing The Lord’s Prayer, the Company Section Drill Squad then took to the floor, carrying out intricate drill movements with precision.

The vaulting team gave a polished performance, showing off the physical capabilities of the boys. The Anchor Boys delighted the audience with The Little Cowboy and The Hat Seller & the Monkeys, while the Company and Senior Sections caused hilarious laughter with their sketch, Blind Date.

The Junior Section held the full attention of the audience for their Figure Marching and drama The Lord’s Prayer, which they had covered during their Bible classes. The Junior Section brought the programme to a close with their version of The End of the Show Show, reminding again everyone present of the importance of the Lord’s Prayer.

Mrs. McConnell presented the awards and prizes as follows: Willis Cup for Christian Education – 1 st Cpl. Harry Morrow, 2 nd Pte. Mark Atkins.

Uniform Shield – Cpl. Harry Morrow. Johnston Cup for Best Boy – Cpl. Samuel McCoy.

1. The Junior Section

The Junior Section with their leaders, Mr M. Gillespie, Mrs K. Marshall, Mrs L. Herron and Mr P. Kelly. Photo: Contributed

2. Company Section

The Company Section with their leaders, Mr R. Livingstone, Mr A Hanthorn, Mr A. Gillespie, Mrs H. Farley and Mr D. Cupples. Photo: contributed

3. Trophy winners

Anchor Boy and Junior Section trophy winners: Matthew Blackburn, Robbie Herron, Aaron Wright and Bobby Wilson. Photo: Contributed

4. Company Section trophy winners

Company Section trophy winners: Cpl. Jonathan Coulter, Cpl. Samuel McCoy, Cpl. Harry Morrow and Pte. Mark Atkins. Photo: Contributed

