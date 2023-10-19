Register
20 amazing photos from Newtownabbey Halloween celebrations from over the years

As the nights draw in and Halloween approaches, we took a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to unearth some pictures of spooky goings on from across the borough over recent years.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 15:14 BST

Halloween parties, trick or treating and firework displays have become annual traditions across the region and we’ve found 20 fantastic photographs showing residents enjoying the festivities.

Check out our gallery. Hopefully it brings back some happy memories.

Francis Marsden, Zoe McKeith, Izzy Coburn and Friderique Therren at the Glengormley Integrated PS Halloween party in 2011.

1. Trick or treat

Francis Marsden, Zoe McKeith, Izzy Coburn and Friderique Therren at the Glengormley Integrated PS Halloween party in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Nikola Stanczewska, Emilia Podja and Robert Wojcik at the Glengormley IPS Halloween party in 2011.

2. Trick or treat

Nikola Stanczewska, Emilia Podja and Robert Wojcik at the Glengormley IPS Halloween party in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Aimee-Paul Brady, Katie Cunningham and Shannon Taggart celebrated Halloween at Glengormley Integrated Primary in 2011.

3. Trick or treat

Aimee-Paul Brady, Katie Cunningham and Shannon Taggart celebrated Halloween at Glengormley Integrated Primary in 2011. Photo: Ronnie Moore

Emily Creighton, Thomas Mullan, David Love and Hannah Maguire pictured in 2011 at the Glengormley Integrated Primary School Halloween disco.

4. Trick or treat

Emily Creighton, Thomas Mullan, David Love and Hannah Maguire pictured in 2011 at the Glengormley Integrated Primary School Halloween disco. Photo: Ronnie Moore

