Pupils from Mossley PS and St McNissi's PS got together in 2007 for the EMU Fun 4 All day. The students are pictured with Paul Diamond from Emu, Miss Isobelle Newell of Mossley Primary School and Mrs Rhoda Mitchell of St McNissi's Primary School.

20 amazing photos of memorable moments in Mossley

Mossley Mill has been the scene of many key moments from the borough’s recent history, while the surrounding area has seen local residents come together to celebrate, whether that’s at one of the nearby schools, or at other community-based groups.