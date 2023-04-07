Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
41 minutes ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 hour ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
1 hour ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
3 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
4 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire
Enjoying a train ride through Carnfunnock on Easter Monday of 2007.Enjoying a train ride through Carnfunnock on Easter Monday of 2007.
Enjoying a train ride through Carnfunnock on Easter Monday of 2007.

20 cracking photos of Easter 2007 fun in Larne

Hopping back in time to Easter 2007, the archives reveal there was cracking fun to be had in the Larne area.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST

Easter egg hunts and other events were held in Carnfunnock and Glenarm, while a holiday football camp and fancy dress before the school break were also part of the celebrations.

Here are 20 photos from 16 years ago to bring out your inner Easter Bunny!

Taking part in the Olderfleet Primary School Easter production of 2007.

1. Hoppy Easter

Taking part in the Olderfleet Primary School Easter production of 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Robin Wynn and his mum Hazel were delighted to meet the Easter Bunny in Carnfunnock on Easter Monday in 2007.

2. Hoppy Easter

Robin Wynn and his mum Hazel were delighted to meet the Easter Bunny in Carnfunnock on Easter Monday in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Children who took part in the IFA Easter Fun Days at Sandy Bay in 2007. LT16-312-PR

3. Hoppy Easter

Children who took part in the IFA Easter Fun Days at Sandy Bay in 2007. LT16-312-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Lucy and Aaron Reid and mum Caroline joining in the Little Angels Easter party in 2007. LT15-305-PR

4. Hoppy Easter

Lucy and Aaron Reid and mum Caroline joining in the Little Angels Easter party in 2007. LT15-305-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Larne