20 cracking photos of Easter 2007 fun in Larne
Hopping back in time to Easter 2007, the archives reveal there was cracking fun to be had in the Larne area.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:36 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 16:48 BST
Easter egg hunts and other events were held in Carnfunnock and Glenarm, while a holiday football camp and fancy dress before the school break were also part of the celebrations.
Here are 20 photos from 16 years ago to bring out your inner Easter Bunny!
