20 cracking pictures at ABC Lord Mayor's Easter trail and fun day in Tannaghmore Gardens

Hundreds of children and their families joined in the fun of the Lord Mayor’s Easter Trail.
By Valerie Martin
Published 31st Mar 2024, 13:16 BST

Hosted by Alderman Margaret Tinsley at Tannaghmore Gardens, the event attracted a great turnout despite the poor weather.

There was fun for everyone hunting for hidden letters as they worked to unscramble the secret word to collect their Easter egg, while also taking part in face painting, bushcraft and inflatable fun activities.

The Lord Mayor forwarded her thanks to everyone who went along and helped raise £1,600 for her chosen charity, Charis Cancer Care.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these cracking pictures of the Easter family fun.

Having a great day out at the Lord Mayor's Easter Trail and fun day are from left, Anna Magill (6) and her mum Sarah, Aimee Rogers (6) and her mum Michaela. PT13-261

Easter fun day out...Nicole Robinson and her children, Tommy (1) and Jake (8) pictured at the Easter Trail and fun day at Tannaghmore Gardens. PT13-251.

Molly Devlin (5) and and ittle brother, Daithi (2) showing off their painted faces at the Lord Mayor's Easter Trail and fun day. PT13-263.

Jake Greer (6) attempts the cimbing wall with the help of his aunt Emma Greer at the Mayor's Easter Trail and fun day in Tannaghmore Gardens on Thursday. PT13-271.

