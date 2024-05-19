20 dazzling photos as Mavemacullen Accordion Band holds first colour run in Clare Glen, Tandragee

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2024, 16:36 BST
The lush green surroundings of Clare Glen in Tandragee proved the perfect backdrop for Mavemacullen Accordion Band’s first ever colour run on Saturday.

The fine weather made the event all the more enjoyable as the brightly coloured members ran – and walked – their way through the Glen.

As well as being great craic, the colour run also raised funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Photographer Tony Hendron got these great pictures which capture some of the fun of the event.

Enjoying the atmosphere at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run are from left, Donna Laverty, Lorraine Cowan and Lynn Newell. PT21-230.

Ready for the Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run at Clare Glen are, Victoria Brady, left, and Chloe Lyons. P21-221.

Participating in the Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run on Saturday are from left, Esther Nicholson, Linda Hanna and Joanne Thompson. PT21-219.

Taking part in the first ever Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run at Clare Glen are from left, Wendy Robinson, Arthur Salt and Tracey Trimble. PT21-217.

