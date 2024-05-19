The fine weather made the event all the more enjoyable as the brightly coloured members ran – and walked – their way through the Glen.

As well as being great craic, the colour run also raised funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Photographer Tony Hendron got these great pictures which capture some of the fun of the event.

1 . Band on the run Enjoying the atmosphere at the Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run are from left, Donna Laverty, Lorraine Cowan and Lynn Newell. PT21-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Band on the run Ready for the Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run at Clare Glen are, Victoria Brady, left, and Chloe Lyons. P21-221. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Band on the run Participating in the Mavemacullen Accordion Band colour run on Saturday are from left, Esther Nicholson, Linda Hanna and Joanne Thompson. PT21-219. Photo: Tony Hendron