20 fabulous photos as competitors at Portadown Speech Festival put on a star performance

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
The 103rd Portadown Speech Festival opened in the Town Hall on Wednesday with fabulous performances from all the competitors.

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Kyle Savage dropped in on the opening morning to wish the competitors and festival organisers well.

In the afternoon the audience were treated to a variety of speech and singing as the Musical Theatre Duologues took place, with a colourful range of costumes and famous songs from the musicals were on display.

The festival runs until Friday, February 28.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught some of the atmosphere of the first day.

Beibhinn McKinney and Iris Smith putting on their best performance of a scene from Toy Story. PT07-208.

Beibhinn McKinney and Iris Smith putting on their best performance of a scene from Toy Story. PT07-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage dropped in to the opening session of Portadown Speech Festival to wish everyone well on Wednesday morning. He is pictured here with from left, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary, Katrina Mulvihill, adjudicator, Pat Mulligan, adjudicator and Diane Kane, Festival Association Chair. PT07-204.

Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage dropped in to the opening session of Portadown Speech Festival to wish everyone well on Wednesday morning. He is pictured here with from left, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary, Katrina Mulvihill, adjudicator, Pat Mulligan, adjudicator and Diane Kane, Festival Association Chair. PT07-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the opening of the 103rd Portadown Speech Festival are from left, Katrina Mulvilill, adjudicator, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary, Gretchen Carroll, Speech administrator, Diane Kane, Festival Association Chair, Alexander Orin, Hardy Memorial Primary School, and Luke Maginn, Seagoe Primary School. PT07-202.

Pictured at the opening of the 103rd Portadown Speech Festival are from left, Katrina Mulvilill, adjudicator, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary, Gretchen Carroll, Speech administrator, Diane Kane, Festival Association Chair, Alexander Orin, Hardy Memorial Primary School, and Luke Maginn, Seagoe Primary School. PT07-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Smiling happily at the opening session of Portadown Speech Festival on Wednesday are back row from left, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary, Katryn Symington, volunteer, Yvonne Turner, safeguarding officer, Pat Mulligan, adjudicator and Diane Kane, Festival Association chair. Front from left are competitors, Eliana, Leah, Arabella and Amelia. PT07-203.

Smiling happily at the opening session of Portadown Speech Festival on Wednesday are back row from left, Karen Hoy, Speech secretary, Katryn Symington, volunteer, Yvonne Turner, safeguarding officer, Pat Mulligan, adjudicator and Diane Kane, Festival Association chair. Front from left are competitors, Eliana, Leah, Arabella and Amelia. PT07-203. Photo: TONY HENDRON

