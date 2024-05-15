We’ve had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these fantastic pictures, helping to give a flavour of what life was like in the Mossley area over the past 17 years.
Hopefully they bring back some happy memories.
1. Memorable moments in Mossley
Pupils from Mossley PS and St McNissi's PS got together in 2007 for the EMU Fun 4 All day. The students are pictured with Paul Diamond from Emu, Miss Isobelle Newell of Mossley Primary School and Mrs Rhoda Mitchell of St McNissi's Primary School. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Memorable moments in Mossley
A reception was held at Mossley Mill in 2007 to commemorate Ballyclare Comrades' Division 2 title winning season. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
3. Memorable moments in Mossley
Staff at Newtownabbey Borough Council were sent home early following heavy snowfall in December 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. Memorable moments in Mossley
Andrew Conly, Katie McKee and Matthew MacLennan pictured at Mossley PS in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson