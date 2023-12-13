Register
20 feel-good photos from Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair

Club members and residents from the wider community turned out in numbers to support the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair, near Portadown, on Sunday afternoon.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 17:45 GMT

Santa hats and Christmas jumpers were to the fore as the energetic participants completed the course. For those who preferred to take things at a more gentle pace, there were stalls offering crafts and goodies to savour.

Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photographs from the festive celebration to enjoy.

Caoimhe Morgan, left, and Kate Marley pictured at the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair on Sunday. PT51-232.

Caoimhe Morgan, left, and Kate Marley pictured at the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair on Sunday. PT51-232. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

One of the runners in Sunday's Santa Dash at Balyhegan Davitts GFC. PT51-242.

One of the runners in Sunday's Santa Dash at Balyhegan Davitts GFC. PT51-242. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Eilis and Sean McCann looking the part at the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair on Sunday afternoon. PT51-231.

Eilis and Sean McCann looking the part at the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair on Sunday afternoon. PT51-231. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Concentrating hard during the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash. PT51-241.

Concentrating hard during the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash. PT51-241. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

