20 feel-good photos from Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair
Club members and residents from the wider community turned out in numbers to support the Ballyhegan Davitts GFC Santa Dash and Craft Fair, near Portadown, on Sunday afternoon.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:30 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 17:45 GMT
Santa hats and Christmas jumpers were to the fore as the energetic participants completed the course. For those who preferred to take things at a more gentle pace, there were stalls offering crafts and goodies to savour.
Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photographs from the festive celebration to enjoy.
