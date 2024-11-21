20 feelgood photos as Brownlow's Christmas lights are switched on

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Nov 2024, 18:54 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 19:25 GMT
The Brownlow Christmas lights switch on in central Craigavon was marked in fine fashion on Wednesday.

The cold snap didn’t deter people from attending the family fun event which included the much-anticipated arrival of Santa.

The crowds were entertained by various choirs before Santa and the Deputy Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage, pushed the plunger to switch on the lights. Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured a flavour of the celebrations.

Posing happily with Frosty the Snowman are Toni Sheridan and son Brodie (4). LM48-230.

Posing with Santa and his elf are, Paula Loughran and Hailey Loughran (9). LM48-234.

All smiles at the Brownlow lights switch on from Shauna Cooper and children Shannan (4) and Clodagh along with Frosty the Snowman. LM48-232.

Pictured with Santa in his grotto are from left, Lynsey Leonard, Freya Craig (8) and Jayden Leonard (9). PT48-233.

