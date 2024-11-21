20 feelgood photos as Brownlow's Christmas lights are switched on

The cold snap didn’t deter people from attending the family fun event which included the much-anticipated arrival of Santa.
The crowds were entertained by various choirs before Santa and the Deputy Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Kyle Savage, pushed the plunger to switch on the lights. Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured a flavour of the celebrations.
1. Christmas Countdown
Posing happily with Frosty the Snowman are Toni Sheridan and son Brodie (4). LM48-230. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Christmas Countdown
Posing with Santa and his elf are, Paula Loughran and Hailey Loughran (9). LM48-234. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Christmas Countdown
All smiles at the Brownlow lights switch on from Shauna Cooper and children Shannan (4) and Clodagh along with Frosty the Snowman. LM48-232. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Christmas Countdown
Pictured with Santa in his grotto are from left, Lynsey Leonard, Freya Craig (8) and Jayden Leonard (9). PT48-233. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.