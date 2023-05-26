20 fun-filled photors as Portadown People's Park is drenched in colour for Ballyoran Primary School fundraiser

There was lots of fun in the sun on Thursday when Ballyoran Primary School’s charity colour run took place in Portadown People’s Park.

The event was in aid of Action Mental Health and the Cancer Fund For Children and faciliated by Healthy Kidz, which provides a fitness, health and wellbeing programme to schools.

The whole school took part including staff and the Nursery Unit. It was also attended by many parents and grandparents, some of whom got involved with the powder throwing.

The amount of money raised for the two charities was approaching £5,000 on the day with more donations to still come in.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the fun-filled moments.

1 . Shades of colour The two Hannahs - Ballyoran Primary School teachers, Hannah Abraham, left, and Hannah McConville pictured at the school charity colour run on Thursday. PT21-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . All smiles A couple of the Ballyoran Primary School pupils who enjoyed the fun and sun at the school charity fun run which was organised in conjunction with Healthy Kidz. PT21-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . A new look Ballyoran Primary School pupils, Alicia Kelly, left, and Sophia Metcalfe pictured after the school charity colour run on Thursday. PT21-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Family fun Paul Carvill, founder of Healthy Kidz fitness, health and wellbeing programme providers pictured with two of his nieces, Reyna Kaplan (8), left, and Betsy Carvill (8) at the Ballyoran Primary School colour run. PT21-215. Photo: Tony Hendron