The children fine-tuned their sports skills and had fun at a picnic picnic with the help of Healthy KIdz who provided equipment and training staff.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch up with some of the action.
Some of the pupils who enjoyed the exercise, sports skills and picnic event on Wednesday. PT23-238. Photo: Tony Hendron
Presentation Primary School pupils learning the Gaelic football hand pass. PT23-239. Photo: Tony Hendron
Pupils from Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School taking part in dance exercise in Portadown People's Park during the schools' Shared Education exercise, sports skills and picnic event. PT23-237. Photo: Tony Hendron
Pupils of Presentation Primary School and Hart Memorial Primary School pictured at the Shared Education event in Portadown People's Park on Wednesday. PT23-240. Photo: Tony Hendron