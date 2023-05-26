Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Junior pupils of Ballyoran Primary School enjoy the day out at the school charity colour run. PT21-207.Junior pupils of Ballyoran Primary School enjoy the day out at the school charity colour run. PT21-207.
Junior pupils of Ballyoran Primary School enjoy the day out at the school charity colour run. PT21-207.

20 fun-filled photos as Portadown People's Park is drenched in colour for Ballyoran Primary School fundraiser

There was lots of fun in the sun on Thursday when Ballyoran Primary School’s charity colour run took place in Portadown People’s Park.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 27th May 2023, 17:52 BST

The event was in aid of Action Mental Health and the Cancer Fund For Children and faciliated by Healthy Kidz, which provides a fitness, health and wellbeing programme to schools.

The whole school took part including staff and the Nursery Unit. It was also attended by many parents and grandparents, some of whom got involved with the powder throwing.

The amount of money raised for the two charities was approaching £5,000 on the day with more donations to still come in.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the fun-filled moments.

The two Hannahs - Ballyoran Primary School teachers, Hannah Abraham, left, and Hannah McConville pictured at the school charity colour run on Thursday. PT21-213.

1. Shades of colour

The two Hannahs - Ballyoran Primary School teachers, Hannah Abraham, left, and Hannah McConville pictured at the school charity colour run on Thursday. PT21-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

A couple of the Ballyoran Primary School pupils who enjoyed the fun and sun at the school charity fun run which was organised in conjunction with Healthy Kidz. PT21-212.

2. All smiles

A couple of the Ballyoran Primary School pupils who enjoyed the fun and sun at the school charity fun run which was organised in conjunction with Healthy Kidz. PT21-212. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ballyoran Primary School pupils, Alicia Kelly, left, and Sophia Metcalfe pictured after the school charity colour run on Thursday. PT21-217.

3. A new look

Ballyoran Primary School pupils, Alicia Kelly, left, and Sophia Metcalfe pictured after the school charity colour run on Thursday. PT21-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

Paul Carvill, founder of Healthy Kidz fitness, health and wellbeing programme providers pictured with two of his nieces, Reyna Kaplan (8), left, and Betsy Carvill (8) at the Ballyoran Primary School colour run. PT21-215.

4. Family fun

Paul Carvill, founder of Healthy Kidz fitness, health and wellbeing programme providers pictured with two of his nieces, Reyna Kaplan (8), left, and Betsy Carvill (8) at the Ballyoran Primary School colour run. PT21-215. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Healthy KidzAction Mental Health