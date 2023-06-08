20 great photos as runners are put through their paces in the sun at Craigavon Lakes
Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes for this year’s Craigavon Lakes 10k race, 5k run and 1k fun run on Wednesday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST
Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the event attracted athletes, fun runners along with active families.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the action-packed evening in the sun.
