Chloe Mulholland, left, and Kathryn Farrell pictured before their Craigavon Lakes run. PT23-232.Chloe Mulholland, left, and Kathryn Farrell pictured before their Craigavon Lakes run. PT23-232.
Chloe Mulholland, left, and Kathryn Farrell pictured before their Craigavon Lakes run. PT23-232.

20 great photos as runners are put through their paces in the sun at Craigavon Lakes

Hundreds of people laced up their running shoes for this year’s Craigavon Lakes 10k race, 5k run and 1k fun run on Wednesday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 16:49 BST

Organised by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, the event attracted athletes, fun runners along with active families.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the action-packed evening in the sun.

Kelly Razey and her children, Oakley (8), Willow (6) and Lincoln (7) pictured at the Craigavon Annual fun run. PT24-217.

1. Ready to run

Kelly Razey and her children, Oakley (8), Willow (6) and Lincoln (7) pictured at the Craigavon Annual fun run. PT24-217. Photo: Tony Hendron

Retired principlal of St John The Baptist Primary School, Mario Gribbon and current staff member, Louise McNamee pictured before the fun run at Craigavon Lakes on Wednesday. PT24-228.

2. Ready for the off

Retired principlal of St John The Baptist Primary School, Mario Gribbon and current staff member, Louise McNamee pictured before the fun run at Craigavon Lakes on Wednesday. PT24-228. Photo: Tony Hendron

5K runners pictured during their race at Craigavon Lakes on Wednesday. PT24-233.

3. Keeping the pace

5K runners pictured during their race at Craigavon Lakes on Wednesday. PT24-233. Photo: Tony Hendron

Moira runners, Adele Murdock and Derek James came prepared for the low evening sunshine at the Craigavon Lakes fun run. PT24-230.

4. Just shading it

Moira runners, Adele Murdock and Derek James came prepared for the low evening sunshine at the Craigavon Lakes fun run. PT24-230. Photo: Tony Hendron

