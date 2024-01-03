Register
20 great photos of Larne residents welcoming in the New Year in 2011

With 2024 well and truly ushered in, here’s a reminder of New Year celebrations in Larne from 2011.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 19:16 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 19:23 GMT

The Larne Times archive has offered up photographs from events to see out the old year of 2010 and welcome in the new at Caffe Spice, Chekkers Wine Bar, LIPS nightclub, and Olderfleet Bars.

Hopefully they bring back happy memories for partygoers.

David Steele, Danielle Crawford, Jennifer McCormick and Andrew Monaghan seeing out the old year.

Laura, Thomas, Shannon and Shelley enjoying New Year celebrations in LIPS, Larne Football Club.

Billy Ellens, Billy McHugh, Paul Lendrum and Jay Kay seeing in 2011 at LIPS, Larne Football Club.

Lynsey Noble and Gill Small see in 2011 in Larne.

