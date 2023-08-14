Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Georgina Gow, left and Kathleen Casey pictured before their race on Sunday. LM33-216.Georgina Gow, left and Kathleen Casey pictured before their race on Sunday. LM33-216.
Georgina Gow, left and Kathleen Casey pictured before their race on Sunday. LM33-216.

20 great pictures as runners enjoy St Peter's AC Rock the Lakes and Lough event in Craigavon

Members of St Peter’s AC, Lurgan hosted their popular Rock the Lakes and Lough running event at the South Lake Leisure Centre on Sunday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST

With three run options available - half-marathon, 10k and 5k run /walk – the event attracted a great turnout, with 600 entries from runners all across Ireland enjoying the fabulous scenery.

Proceeds from the event will help with the club’s training facilities as well as raising funds for charity partner The Southern Area Hospice.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those taking part.

Runners who took part in the St Peters AC race event on Sunday at Craigavon Lakes from left, Jeff Hart, Maz Wilson, Michael Snoddy and Paul Silcock. LM33-207.

1. Smiles all round

Runners who took part in the St Peters AC race event on Sunday at Craigavon Lakes from left, Jeff Hart, Maz Wilson, Michael Snoddy and Paul Silcock. LM33-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles before taking part in their event at the St Peter's AC half marathon and fun run are from left, Kate Semple, Ian Hobson and Sara Semple. LM33-208.

2. Ready to run

All smiles before taking part in their event at the St Peter's AC half marathon and fun run are from left, Kate Semple, Ian Hobson and Sara Semple. LM33-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Runners warming up before the ST Peter's AC half marathon at Craigavon Lakes on Sunday. LM33-209.

3. Warm up time

Runners warming up before the ST Peter's AC half marathon at Craigavon Lakes on Sunday. LM33-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Runners hit the road at the start of the half marathon on Sunday. LM33-210.

4. And they're off

Runners hit the road at the start of the half marathon on Sunday. LM33-210. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:South Lake Leisure Centre