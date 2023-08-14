20 great pictures as runners enjoy St Peter's AC Rock the Lakes and Lough event in Craigavon
Members of St Peter’s AC, Lurgan hosted their popular Rock the Lakes and Lough running event at the South Lake Leisure Centre on Sunday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
With three run options available - half-marathon, 10k and 5k run /walk – the event attracted a great turnout, with 600 entries from runners all across Ireland enjoying the fabulous scenery.
Proceeds from the event will help with the club’s training facilities as well as raising funds for charity partner The Southern Area Hospice.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those taking part.
