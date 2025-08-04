20 great pictures from ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ food market which took place in Draperstown

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, the event brought together over 20 local food, drink, and craft producers for a celebration of the region’s finest offerings. From freshly baked breads to award-winning cheeses and handcrafted sweet treats, the market proved a huge hit with visitors of all ages.

The food stalls were the stars of the show, with steady interest from visitors throughout the day as people explored and sampled locally made products from businesses such as Sperrin Bakery, Dart Cheese, Fluffy Meringue, Woodlab Distillery, and many more.

Celebrity Chef Noel McMeel wowed the crowds with live cooking demonstrations that celebrated local ingredients, alongside Norah Brown MBE and Joanna Neeson of Wyse Bites. The chefs’ engaging presentations and mouth-watering dishes added an exciting flavour to the day’s activities.

The market provided a valuable platform for local producers and artisans to connect with new audiences.

