20 happy photos as The Open's famous claret jug trophy is a big draw at Portadown Golf Club

Perhaps the most famous trophy in the golf world, the Claret Jug is on a two-week tour of selected Irish golf clubs and community groups ahead of the 153rd Open taking place at Royal Portrush in July.

Golf Ireland selected Portadown as one of 20 clubs in Ireland to be part of its trophy tour due to its commitment towards volunteering.

It was an even more special occasion as Portadown Golf Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary year.

In recognition of the once in a lifetime occasion, the club council decided to host a business breakfast for dignitaries, sponsors and members. They also facilitated a taster session in partnership with Golf Ireland for local primary school pupils.

Club officers welcomed Carla Lockhart MP, Eoin Tennyson MLA, Jonathan Buckley MLA and Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Kyle Savage alongside their various sponsors.

Those in attendance were made aware of the latest areas for development within the club including flood defences in respect of the River Bann, the improvement of practice facilities and the refurbishment of the clubhouse. Representatives from The R&A also gave a history of the Claret Jug which was well received by those in attendance.

Club captains Mark Jones and Sharon Horsfall said: “As a club we are honouredto be selected to host the Claret Jug as part of this tour. It has been great to welcome over 150 people from the local community included elected representatives, sponsors, primary schools and members to the club to see the trophy close up, understand its history and get some pictures.

"Our part in this tour is recognition for the excellent work that has been delivered by all our volunteers to ensure that as a club we keep delivering for our members and the wider community.”

