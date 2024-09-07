20 joyful pictures from the opening of Sweet Ideas NI, the newest business in Meadows Shopping Centre, Portadown

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2024, 18:31 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 11:51 BST
There was a real buzz in Portadown’s Meadows Shopping Centre on Saturday for the opening of Sweet Ideas NI sweet and coffee shop.

Sweet Ideas NI is run by Naomi Stafford from Dungannon who has successfully grown the business from a side hustle started just 12 months ago.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of those who joined in the excitement of the opening day.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Sweet Ideas NI shop at The Meadows Centre are from left, Izette Hunter and Caroline McGahan of Women's Aid and Naomi Stafford, shop owner. PT37-211.

1. Celebration time

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new Sweet Ideas NI shop at The Meadows Centre are from left, Izette Hunter and Caroline McGahan of Women's Aid and Naomi Stafford, shop owner. PT37-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

Naomi Stafford, owner of the new Sweet Ideas NI sweet and coffee shop in the Meadows Shopping Centre, pictured at the opening of the shop with children, Jacob (6) and Ruby (4) and partner, Ryan Moore. PT37-200.

2. Celebration time

Naomi Stafford, owner of the new Sweet Ideas NI sweet and coffee shop in the Meadows Shopping Centre, pictured at the opening of the shop with children, Jacob (6) and Ruby (4) and partner, Ryan Moore. PT37-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Naomi Stafford, owner of the Sweet Ideas NI shop pictured at the opening with her brother, Ryan. PT37-208.

3. Celebration time

Naomi Stafford, owner of the Sweet Ideas NI shop pictured at the opening with her brother, Ryan. PT37-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Sweet dreams...Owner of the new Sweet Ideas NI shop at The Meadows Shopping Centre, Naomi Stafford whose lifelong ambition to own a sweet shop has now come true pictured at its opening with partner, Ryan Moore. PT37-209.

4. Celebration time

Sweet dreams...Owner of the new Sweet Ideas NI shop at The Meadows Shopping Centre, Naomi Stafford whose lifelong ambition to own a sweet shop has now come true pictured at its opening with partner, Ryan Moore. PT37-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice