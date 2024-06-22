Enjoying their ice cream at the Almac annual fun day are Austin and Nathan. PT25-282.Enjoying their ice cream at the Almac annual fun day are Austin and Nathan. PT25-282.
Enjoying their ice cream at the Almac annual fun day are Austin and Nathan. PT25-282.

20 of the best pictures as Almac fun day attracts a big turnout

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 20:32 BST
The annual Almac Group fun day proved a big success on Saturday, with fine summer weather adding to the enjoyment of the occasion.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to Portadown Rugby Club to catch up with some of the many people who enjoyed the event.

Lookig cool with their painted faces at the Almac annual fun day are Rylee Cust (3) and Thea O'Hara (7). PT25-283.

1. Almac fun day

Lookig cool with their painted faces at the Almac annual fun day are Rylee Cust (3) and Thea O'Hara (7). PT25-283.Photo: Tony Hendron

Ciara Hayes and son, Callum House (8) pictured at the annual Almac fun day at Portadown Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon. PT25-280.

2. Almac fun day

Ciara Hayes and son, Callum House (8) pictured at the annual Almac fun day at Portadown Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon. PT25-280.Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying a great day out at the Almac annual fun day are the Hamilton family including from left, dad Alex, Beibhinn (1), Isla (2), Fiadh (4) and mum Caitrona. PT25-281.

3. Almac fun day

Enjoying a great day out at the Almac annual fun day are the Hamilton family including from left, dad Alex, Beibhinn (1), Isla (2), Fiadh (4) and mum Caitrona. PT25-281.Photo: Tony Hendron

Having a fantastic time at the Almac annual fun day on Saturday are from left, Claire O'Hagan, Heather O'Hagan, Kathy O'Hagan and son Oliver (3 months), Sean O'Hagan and Tom McCabe. PT25-287.

4. Almac fun day

Having a fantastic time at the Almac annual fun day on Saturday are from left, Claire O'Hagan, Heather O'Hagan, Kathy O'Hagan and son Oliver (3 months), Sean O'Hagan and Tom McCabe. PT25-287.Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Almac