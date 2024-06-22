Photographer Tony Hendron went along to Portadown Rugby Club to catch up with some of the many people who enjoyed the event.
1. Almac fun day
Lookig cool with their painted faces at the Almac annual fun day are Rylee Cust (3) and Thea O'Hara (7). PT25-283.Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Almac fun day
Ciara Hayes and son, Callum House (8) pictured at the annual Almac fun day at Portadown Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon. PT25-280.Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Almac fun day
Enjoying a great day out at the Almac annual fun day are the Hamilton family including from left, dad Alex, Beibhinn (1), Isla (2), Fiadh (4) and mum Caitrona. PT25-281.Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Almac fun day
Having a fantastic time at the Almac annual fun day on Saturday are from left, Claire O'Hagan, Heather O'Hagan, Kathy O'Hagan and son Oliver (3 months), Sean O'Hagan and Tom McCabe. PT25-287.Photo: Tony Hendron