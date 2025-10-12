20 of the best pictures from the 2025 Jog On Cancer fun run in Lurgan Park

Hundreds of participants ran, jogged or walked the 5K or 10K fun run course with the proceeds helping to support local people affected by cancer in the community through Craigavon Area Hospital Breast Cancer Unit and Knitted Knockers NI.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with some of those who supported the milestone fundraising event.
Ready for the run are Una Campbell, left, and Patricia Brown and dog, Bobbie. LM41-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Some members of Jog Moira who took part in Sunday's fun run. Included are from left, Julie Dineen, Jim Dineen, Zara Frame, Joanna Campbell, Evelyn Leathem and Sharon Nelson. LM41-208. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Gerry Ross and Julie Dineen pictured before Sunday's fun run. LM1-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Some of the runners who took part in the fun run. LM41-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON