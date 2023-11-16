2 . Unison members take to the picket line

Noreen Halfpenny from Unison with just a few of her many colleagues from Lismore College, Craigavon, Co Armagh. Hundreds of school support staff from unions such as Unison, Unite, GMB and NIPSA joined the strike on the second day in what will be one of the biggest strikes among non-teaching unions in years. The ongoing industrial dispute is over the failure to deliver a pay and grading review to education workers as part of a negotiated resolution of the 2022 pay dispute. Photo: Carmel Robinson