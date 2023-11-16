Classroom assistants, catering staff and cleaners were among some of the hundreds of staff who took part in the second day of industrial action in Lurgan, Craigavon, Portadown and across Northern Ireland.
Icy weather didn't deter these workers from attending the picket line at schools across Co Armagh. Hundreds of school support staff from unions such as Unison, Unite, GMB and NIPSA joined the strike – one of the biggest strikes among non-teaching unions in years. The ongoing industrial dispute is over the failure to deliver a pay and grading review to education workers as part of a negotiated resolution of the 2022 pay dispute.
The strike is causing significant disruption to many schools with a large membership of unions in a variety of roles taking part in the industrial action. Some schools have closed as it is causing disruption to school bus transport, catering, administration, cleaning, classroom assistants and other roles.
1. Fair pay for Special Needs Assistants says Barra
A special photo for Barra with his own Special Needs Assistant outside Lurgan Model Primary School, Brownlow Terrace, Lurgan, Co Armagh.
2. Unison members take to the picket line
Noreen Halfpenny from Unison with just a few of her many colleagues from Lismore College, Craigavon, Co Armagh.
3. Picket line outside Lurgan Model PS
On the picket line outside Lurgan Model Primary School, Brownlow Terrace, Lurgan, Co Armagh.
4. Ceara Special School workers on strike
On the picket line outside CEARA Special School in Lurgan, Co Armagh.