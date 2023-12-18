1 . Comfort and hi-tech facilities for meetings and parties

The newly refurbished upstairs private function room and bar in the Gallery Suite at the Ashburn Hotel in Lurgan, Co Armagh. This room is suitable for business meetings with direct links to wi-fi and 55" TV screens. It is also a great room for parties with a bar included. The sheer glass wall looks onto the 'living wall' on the stair well leading from the downstairs restaurant and bar. It is fully air-conditioned and can be hired with the second larger function suite on the same floor. Photo: Photo courtesy of the Andrew Sharkey Media