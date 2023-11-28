Register
Staff at the new Maisie's Bar Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh including Willard, right, general manager, and Paulo, centre, head chef. PT49-219.

20 photos showing a sneak peek of Maisie's Bar and Restaurant opening soon in Portadown, Co Armagh

Here are 20 photos giving you a sneak peek of Maisie's Bar and Restaurant – a brand new place to go in Portadown, Co Armagh and it officially opens tomorrow (Wednesday)
By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT

With warm, inviting and cosy decor, the mood is plush and comfortable with a wide ranging menu in their restaurant from tapas to tasty desserts.

A modern art-deco style bar is available at Maisie’s both downstairs and upstairs with plenty of tables for dining and enjoying an evening with friends.

There is even a great beer garden to sample some drinks in the fresh air.

At the new Maisie's Bar and Restaurant there is a well stocked bar in a cool art deco design. PT49-220.

1. Well stocked bar

At the new Maisie's Bar and Restaurant there is a well stocked bar in a cool art deco design. PT49-220. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Maisie's Bar and Restaurant which has just opened in Portadown, Co Armagh has a plush and comfortable atmosphere. PT49-222.

2. Plush and comfortable atmopshere

Maisie's Bar and Restaurant which has just opened in Portadown, Co Armagh has a plush and comfortable atmosphere. PT49-222. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Graham and Nicole Bryans pictured at the launch event for Maisie's Bar and Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh. PT49-22

3. Enjoying a sneak peak at Maisie's Bar and Restaurant

Graham and Nicole Bryans pictured at the launch event for Maisie's Bar and Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh. PT49-22 Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

A modern and elegant dining experience at Maisie's Bar and Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh. PT49-220.

4. Modern and elegant dining

A modern and elegant dining experience at Maisie's Bar and Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh. PT49-220. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

