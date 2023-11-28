20 photos showing a sneak peek of Maisie's Bar and Restaurant opening soon in Portadown, Co Armagh
Here are 20 photos giving you a sneak peek of Maisie's Bar and Restaurant – a brand new place to go in Portadown, Co Armagh and it officially opens tomorrow (Wednesday)
By Carmel Robinson
Published 28th Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
With warm, inviting and cosy decor, the mood is plush and comfortable with a wide ranging menu in their restaurant from tapas to tasty desserts.
A modern art-deco style bar is available at Maisie’s both downstairs and upstairs with plenty of tables for dining and enjoying an evening with friends.
There is even a great beer garden to sample some drinks in the fresh air.
