Here are 20 photos giving you a sneak peek of Maisie's Bar and Restaurant – a brand new place to go in Portadown, Co Armagh and it officially opens tomorrow (Wednesday)

With warm, inviting and cosy decor, the mood is plush and comfortable with a wide ranging menu in their restaurant from tapas to tasty desserts.

A modern art-deco style bar is available at Maisie’s both downstairs and upstairs with plenty of tables for dining and enjoying an evening with friends.

There is even a great beer garden to sample some drinks in the fresh air.

1 . Well stocked bar At the new Maisie's Bar and Restaurant there is a well stocked bar in a cool art deco design. PT49-220. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

2 . Plush and comfortable atmopshere Maisie's Bar and Restaurant which has just opened in Portadown, Co Armagh has a plush and comfortable atmosphere. PT49-222. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

3 . Enjoying a sneak peak at Maisie's Bar and Restaurant Graham and Nicole Bryans pictured at the launch event for Maisie's Bar and Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh. PT49-22 Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

4 . Modern and elegant dining A modern and elegant dining experience at Maisie's Bar and Restaurant in Portadown, Co Armagh. PT49-220. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]