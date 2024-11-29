20 pictures as Søstrene Grene opens at Rushmere Shopping Centre, Craigavon

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Nov 2024, 18:38 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 10:40 BST
A large number of eager customers queued round the block to be the first inside the brand new Søstrene Grene store as it opened at Rushmere Shopping Centre on Friday morning.

Craigavon is the fourth location in Northern Ireland for the popular Danish homewares brand.

Along with special treats for the first customers, the new store celebrated its grand opening with live classical music and its iconic brand ballet dancers.

After the ribbon was cut to officially open the store, enthusiastic shoppers enjoyed browsing the cosy interior packed with contemporary homeware, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and much more.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to mark the special occasion with this picture gallery.

Store manager, Ceara Morgan cuts the ribbon to officially open the new store flanked by staff and two ballet dancers from the Clare Novaes School of Ballet, Moira. PT49-237.

1. The big moment

Store manager, Ceara Morgan cuts the ribbon to officially open the new store flanked by staff and two ballet dancers from the Clare Novaes School of Ballet, Moira. PT49-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Just a small part of the long queue of shoppers who turned up for the opening on Friday morning. PT49-235.

2. Long queue

Just a small part of the long queue of shoppers who turned up for the opening on Friday morning. PT49-235. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Smiling happily at the opening of Søstrene Grene at Rushmere are, Joanne Agnew, Nicola Harmes, Jamie McCourt and Bethany Harmes (1). PT49-252.

3. All smiles

Smiling happily at the opening of Søstrene Grene at Rushmere are, Joanne Agnew, Nicola Harmes, Jamie McCourt and Bethany Harmes (1). PT49-252. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying shopping in the new store are, Kathryn Kinkead, left, and Hannah Pardoe. PT49-240.

4. Happy shoppers

Enjoying shopping in the new store are, Kathryn Kinkead, left, and Hannah Pardoe. PT49-240. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:CraigavonNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice