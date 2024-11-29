Craigavon is the fourth location in Northern Ireland for the popular Danish homewares brand.

Along with special treats for the first customers, the new store celebrated its grand opening with live classical music and its iconic brand ballet dancers.

After the ribbon was cut to officially open the store, enthusiastic shoppers enjoyed browsing the cosy interior packed with contemporary homeware, hobby items, children’s toys, soft furniture, kitchen accessories and much more.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to mark the special occasion with this picture gallery.

1 . The big moment Store manager, Ceara Morgan cuts the ribbon to officially open the new store flanked by staff and two ballet dancers from the Clare Novaes School of Ballet, Moira. PT49-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Long queue Just a small part of the long queue of shoppers who turned up for the opening on Friday morning. PT49-235. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . All smiles Smiling happily at the opening of Søstrene Grene at Rushmere are, Joanne Agnew, Nicola Harmes, Jamie McCourt and Bethany Harmes (1). PT49-252. Photo: TONY HENDRON